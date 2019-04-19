South Florida businesses offer CBD-infused specials for 4/20

For some folks, 4/20 means April 20. For others, it’s a time to live the high life, and at some South Florida hot spots, it’s a time to get some smoking deals.

Spa the good life.

The Spa at the Miami Beach EDITION has a deal you’re gonna want to experience.

Vince Smit, Spa Director: “Being April 20th coming up, we have a unique treatment called the CBD Healing Wave in celebration of cannabis culture and all the benefits it provides.”

The CBD Healing Wave Massage combines CBD oil and a high-tech machine that makes you really relaxed.

Vince Smit: “It’s subsensory, so you’re actually not feeling anything at all. It’s taking the cells into a deep state of relaxation — equivalent to how the brain operates in REM sleep mode.”

The treatment starts at $245 and is available year-round, but if you do it on 4/20, you get a free perfume.

Vince Smit: “It’s our Le Labo signature fragrance Black Tea. It does not have CBD oil in it. It is an exclusive part of the experience here.”

Joelle Frederick, customer: “The 4/20 sample is an amazing gift to receive for 4/20.”

No. 3 Social sits high on top of a building in Wynwood.

Darwish Iregui, bartender: “No. 3 Social is one of the premier roof-top bars in South Florida.”

And in honor of 4/20, they have two drink specials this weekend.

Darwish Iregui: “Honey Pot is going to be with Ilegal Mezcal. It has more herbs involved, which is the green chartreuse flavor, and for the touch of the CBD, we’re gonna have CBD gummy bears.”

Allen Foretich, customer: “They are like the gummy bears you get off the shelf. They’re the exact same thing, but a very, cool, refreshing feeling afterwards.”

And the High Times drink mixes matcha powder with St. Germaine and gin.

Darwish Iregui: “We have the foam, the Aquafaba, on top and the CBD drops on top.”

Juan Mendez, customer: “It’s so refreshing on this hot Miami day. Instant, calming, soothing relief.”

FOR MORE INFO:

No. 3 Social

50 NW 24th St.

Miami, FL 33127

305-395-5811

https://www.no3social.com/

The Spa at the Miami Beach EDITION

2901 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33140

786-257-4500

https://www.editionhotels.com/miami-beach/spa-and-fitness/

