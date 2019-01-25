South Florida bars serve up frozen alcoholic drinks

Let’s be honest — even when it’s cold by Florida standards, we are still warm enough to have a frosty drink. So Deco found some fun and frozen beverages that you can enjoy year-round. From tequila to fruity flavors, get ready for some serious brain freeze.

When you see one of the beers at 1-800-Lucky in Wynwood, you’re going to freeze in your tracks.

Hazel Smith, 1-800-Lucky: “One of our signature drinks is the Kiren Ichiban, and it has a frozen head on it so its a frozen beer.”

You heard correctly frozen beer!

Well at least part of it’s frozen.

Hazel Smith: “We take a pint glass and fill it almost to the top and we do the rest with the frozen beer.”

The Japanese beer that goes into your glass as a liquid is also put into a special machine, and it comes out as a slushy beer topper.

Francisco Ramos, customer: “It stays colder for longer and you don’t need to worry about the muggy weather.”

And just think if the foam on top melts, it’s beer, not ice. So your drink won’t get watered down.

Hazel Smith: “If you wait for the foam to melt, you have more beer.”

Over at Taquiza on South Beach, the Drunken Rabbit will have you hopping in your seat.

Nicholas Mantzaridis, Taquiza: “The Drunken Rabbit is a frozen drink served inside a frozen pineapple.”

Why dirty a glass, when you can toast with tropical fruit?

Nicholas Mantzaridis: “The reason we do it inside a frozen pineapple is because it stays frozen for more than half-hour so people can enjoy it.”

The Drunken Rabbit tastes a little smokey, a little fruity, a little spicy and a lot frozen!

Nicholas Mantzaridis: “It’s served with mezcal, Ancho Reyes, lime juice, pineapple juice, guava and cinnamon syrup.”

This tropical treat not only looks cool but it tastes cool too.

Andy Garcia, customer: “It’s a great cocktail on a hot day because it’s a frozen pineapple so when you grab it is cool and refreshing, and you’re just like, ‘I don’t want to let it go,’ and then you are like, ‘Mmm, so delicious.'”

When it came to creating frozen drink, Wild ‘n Out on South Beach had a real wild idea.

Kenyon Jones, Wild ‘n Out: “You can get a margarita anywhere, you can get a mojito anywhere but here you can get fun frozen drinks with fun names.”

The Blue Bulldog margarita mixes liquor and beer.

Kenyon Jones: “The Blue Bulldog is a frozen blue raspberry drink with a Corona in side of it.”

This blue Curaçao, tequila and beer drink is big enough to share or if you are daring, you can drink it all on your own.

L.A., customer: “The frozen drink is the only way to go because we’re in Miami. It’s sunny, we by the beach, only way to go — frozen drink is the best way to be.”

It’s a combo of liquor, beer and a frozen good time.

Kenyon Jones: “We want to stand out on South Beach. Everything on South Beach is supposed to be fun, and we want to be more fun.”

FOR MORE INFO:

1-800-Lucky

143 NW 23rd St.

Miami, FL 33127

(305) 768-9826

1800lucky.com

Taquiza

1351 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

taquizatacos.com

Wild ‘n Out Sports Bar & Arcade

1144 Ocean Dr.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 535-3500

wildnoutsportsbarandarcade.com

