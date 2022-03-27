POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida band held a charity benefit concert to help the people of Ukraine, as various entities continue to take action to assist the besieged Eastern European country.

The band Bound to Cover hosted the event in Pompano Beach on Saturday night to raise money for people suffering in Ukraine, as well as those who have escaped.

7News cameras captured the group as they performed The Beatles’ “Come Together.”

Band member Scott Sanders said the opportunity to lend a helping hand was an offer they couldn’t refuse.

“There’s no better feeling than giving back,” he said.

The band’s goal is to raise $10,000.

“This is one sister sending it to another sister in East Germany who sends it across by wire to a financial institution that they still have access to at this moment,” said Sanders.

Help for Ukraine wasn’t just happening in Broward. South of the county line, the Miami Medical Team held a drive for supplies on Saturday.

“We see the images of civilians being attacked, and this is our way of just being able to aid,” said volunteer Gina Zayas.

Volunteers collected boxes filled donations and supplies at a site along Southwest Seventh Street in Miami.

The supplies will be sent to refugees in Poland.

“Bandages, gauze. They need stuff for burn victims because of the fires,” said Zayas, “so we’re looking for Neosporin, anything for burn victims, any surgical supplies.”

Whether it’s in Miami-Dade or in Broward, those offering aid said they’ll continue doing so as long as the help is still needed.​

“People have had to leave their homes with nothing, just what they have on their bag, so when you have to start a new life and you have nothing, you’re going to need some stuff,” said Zayas.

“It’s exciting to us. We’re going to be playing by the seat of our pants in order to have really exciting music,” said Sanders.

Bound to Cover are scheduled to play two more times and send the money to Ukraine on May 1.

For more information on Bound to Cover and their efforts to help the people of Ukraine, click here.

