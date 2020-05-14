South Carolina restaurant uses blow-up dolls to help with social distancing

TAYLORS, S.C. (WSVN) — A South Carolina restaurant is using an unusual method to implement social distancing in their dining room.

According to Fox Carolina, Open Hearth closed down their dining rooms like many restaurants across the country. However, with permission to reopen, co-owner Paula Starr Melehes wanted to come up with an idea to keep up with social distancing.

“I dread putting that yellow tape across the booths and making everybody think that this is a condemned restaurant or that things are in bad shape,” she told the station.

Instead, Melehes decided to use blow-up dolls.

“They had no obscene body parts or anything like that,” she said. “We found five men and five women that we decided to dress up with our own clothes and blow them up.”

Melehes said it’s one way to make the restaurant feel full, and customers enjoyed the idea.

“I appreciate the local people that have helped us out to give us a little bit of punch to our day and make us feel like we created something that was a little more fun and light than the foreboding pandemic,” she said.

