MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The South Beach Wine & Food Festival opened its doors to the public on Thursday for their four-day event featuring various events and tasty foods.

One of the first events is a crowd favorite. Mike’s Amazing Burger Bash, hosted by Rachael Ray, will showcase an epic burger showdown.

Burger Bash is one of South Beach Wine & Food’s signature events. The event features over 8,000 pounds of meat for thousands of hungry people, resulting in patties that aim to melt in attendees’ mouths.

One of the chefs competing for the top prize, Daniel Ganem, gave 7News a preview of his delicious burger.

“This is our Daniel’s Smash Burger. So what we are doing is two Wagyu patties, double cut bacon, a little bit of maple syrup molasses and a little bit of black pepper and some Florida cheese made from Hawthorne Creek Creamery. A little bit of a crispy tempura onions and our salsa verde mayonnaise,” he said.

And that’s not all. The sides provided are just as impressive.

“It’s so nice and cheesy, beautifully crispy. Then, of course, we have some Idaho potatoes that you have the peppery flavor. And, of course, that beautiful sauce, that cacio e pepe sauce on top of the potato tots,” said Ganem.

The chef that wins the Side Dish Award will get a $2,500 prize.

7News captured other cooks making their famous burgers and setting up for the big crowds ahead of the event.

“This one is what you want with Iberian pulled pork. We cook it for 24 hours, and then we caramelize on the grill with the Wagyu patties. We make homemade pickles, homemade sauce,” said the chef.

He and Ganem will be some of the 25 competitors this year hoping to win over the judges with their burgers.

The winner will be crowned Burger Bash Champion and take home the coveted Schweid & Sons The Very Best Burger Award.

The event takes place on Lincoln Road from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Chefs told 7News the winner should be announced around 10 p.m.

South Beach Wine & Food Festival runs until Sunday. For more information, click here.

