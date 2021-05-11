South Beach Wine and Food Festival returns in-person next week, just in time for 20th anniversary

For 20 years the South Beach Wine and Food Festival has been the place to eat, drink and eat some more!

And now, it’s back!

The festival is kicking off next week. And it’s perfect timing because people are hungry for normal life!

The South Beach Wine and Food Festival is back.

It’s live and in person! And just in time for a milestone!

Lee Brian Schrager: “It is the largest wine and food festival in the U.S. We are celebrating our 20th anniversary.”

Now, we get to show everyone why we’re a foodie town.

The Sunset Happy Hour hosted by food guru Guy Fieri and rocker Sammy Hagar will feature foods Miami is known for.

Joe Bonavita, Jr., The Deck: “The vibe of the happy hour is a fun Florida outdoor event here on the water. beautiful skyline in the background.”

The Deck at Island Gardens is pulling double duty.

They’re hosting the happy hour, and grilling some surf and turf.

Emphasis on the surf! Come on, we are on the water!

Joe Bonavita, Jr., The Deck: “We’re doing some beautiful local prawns, just really playing around with local ideas and make it a fun local event.”

Stone crab season is over.

But, George Stone Crab saved some for SoBe.

Roger Duarte, George Stone Crab: “We are extremely excited to participate in this event. We have the freshest crab, we deliver the best crab, and we think Miami needs this.”

If Miami had a signature sandwich, it would be a Cuban sandwich.

Versailles will be serving this taste of Little Havana, plus a side.

Nicole Valls, Versailles: “We are participating in the Sunset Happy Hour which is an event that I think is very, very Miami. We are bringing the iconic Cuban sandwich, which is world-famous worldwide, but specifically at Versailles, it’s one of our top sellers. As well as ham croquettas, because no party in Miami is complete without croquettas.”

End the night on a sweet note.

Fireman Derek’s award-winning key lime pie is a slice of heaven.

Derek Kaplan, Fireman Derek’s: “We are serving key lime pie and it’s very Miami because A, it’s the state pie and B, if you’ve grown up in Miami, you should have eaten key lime pie at least 100 times by now.”

Miami will be the center of the food world next week. And we’re ready for everyone to get their grub on SoFlo style.

Lee Brian Schrager: “Why not profile the best of Miami?”

