South Beach WFF kicks off 20th year with Guy Fieri happy hour, taste of Italy

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s time for South Florida foodies to wine and dine alongside some of the culinary world’s best-known personalities, as the South Beach Wine and Food Festival marks a major milestone.

The annual celebration of fine dining is poised to delight the senses, Thursday through Sunday, at various locations in Miami and Miami Beach.

“It is the largest wine and food festival in the United States. We are celebrating our 20th anniversary,” said Lee Brian Schrager, the festival’s founder and director.

The event gives South Florida an opportunity to show why it’s a food mecca.

Festivities kick off Thursday with a Sunset Happy Hour hosted by food guru Guy Fieri and rocker Sammy Hagar at The Deck at Island Gardens in Miami. The duo will show off some of Miami’s best bites.

“The vibe of the happy hour is a fun Florida outdoor event here on the water, beautiful skyline in the background,” said Joe Bonavita Jr., executive chef at The Deck.

Following the happy hour is Italian Bites on the Beach, hosted by Giada De Laurentiis, beachside at the Delano Hotel.

And what better way to enjoy barbecue and bubbles than with Fieri and his own BubbleQ? That event is set for Saturday, also at the Delano.

“It’s bringing in pitmasters from around the country, some of the greatest barbecue badasses you can meet, and offering up fantastic food,” said Fieri. “People can walk through and try it all, and on top of it, Moët & Chandon is flowing like a river.”

The weekend-long event takes place as the country emerges from the coronavirus, and organizers said safety is a priority.

There are signs in place to promote social distancing and sanitizing before guests even walk in the gate.

Attendees will also fill out symptom checklists before they enter and enjoy some of the best food from around the country.

For instance, Babe’s Meat & Counter will show off barbecue from our neighbors to the north.

“We will be making our Montreal smoked meat, which is a Canadian-style pastrami,” said Jason Schoendorfer, Babe’s co-owner and founder. “It’s similar in a lot of ways to New York pastrami. Montreal-style is slightly different as far the procedure to make it and the spices on the actual brisket.”

Smoke BBQ in Fort Lauderdale, a newcomer to this year’s SoBe WFF, will be bringing a taste of Texas.

“Smoke BBQ is Texas barbecue. We chose the Austin slider for this event, because this may be the first and only time we get an opportunity to participate in such a large and nationally recognized event, so it’s go big or go home,” said Scott Kennedy, Smoke BBQ’s co-owner.

This year’s festival promises to bring a little something for everyone who is ready to enjoy some quality food and drink.

“It’s going to involve awesome barbecue, lots of bubbles, great entertainment on the beach in Miami,” said Fieri. “Doesn’t get any better.”

For more information on tickets and events, click here.

