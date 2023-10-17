South Beach Seafood Festival is back for its 11th year of finger lickin fun. Just make sure to wash your hands.

It kicks off at the start of Miami’s famous stone crab season, but there’s plenty more fish in the sea.

This highly anticipated event promises an unforgettable experience for foodies and fun seekers alike.

You know how they say there are plenty of fish in the sea? I have not found that to be true of the dating scene but definitely for eating.

At Lummus Park over the next four days, endless tastings, chef competitions and cooking demonstrations.

Plus, an open bar. Oh, I’m sold.

The South Beach Seafood Festival is, in a way, the whole point of living here.

Valerie: Sun, sand, beach, cocktails, it’s great.”

And if that’s not enough.

Alex Miranda: “I do love a fish filet from McDonald’s. What are you going to tell me to get me to come out to the festival?”

Valerie: “Well, do you love stone crabs? Do you love sushi? Surf and turf?”

Caviar, etc.

Valerie: “The best of the best. We have from your local hot spot, that’s like your neighborhood hangout, all the way to fine dining. Every neighbor of South Florida is coming to South Beach.”

Sixty-plus top SoFlo restaurants will straight up show off in pop-up cafes at Lummus Park. Saturday is the main event, from 12 to 7, with a complementary open bar and live music, for $60. But Friday, from 7 to 11, it’s the VIP Chef Showdown.

Valerie: “We have chefs from Deerfield all the way down to Palmetto Bay.”

This one is all-inclusive. So, you get unlimited food, drink, everything.

Valerie: “The guests come in. They vote on which restaurant they like and then they hit the stage and get to watch them, live.”

By them, she means 23 local chefs in 11 battles.

Valerie: “They’re there for bragging rights.”

Including a sushi fight between Chef Francis Arguilla.

Chef Francis Arguilla: “There is no not winning.”

Of sushi bar, a 12-seat omakase at the Esme Hotel.

Chef Francis Arguilla: “It’s a more modern take that’s little bit more fun and not as pretentious as the traditional omakases.”

Tod: “Ugh, that tuna hand roll was unbelievable. It was the best I’ve ever had.”

And reigning camp, Chef Michael Asalie.

Chef Michael Asalie: “We will kick them out.”

Alex Miranda: “Haha.”

Of Japanese and Peruvian Paperfish Dushi.

Moez: “100%. He’s going for the back-to-back win, the chef. You got it.”

Which is literally steps away from Sushi Bar. Awkward.

Yours truly is judging the competition again this year.

Alex Miranda: “You do me a favor, I do you a favor. You know what I’m saying?”

So, I wanted to stir the pot.

Alex Miranda: “I talked to Francis and Francis said you were a terrible person. Short. He had a lot of really nasty words to say about you.”

Chef Michael Asalie: “Oh, my God.”

Alex Miranda: “It’s true.”

But nothing worked. The guy’s a class act.

Chef Michael Asalie: “We chefs, you know, we don’t need to fight. We need to share our experience.”

And win, of course.

Valerie: “It is the ultimate beach-bash and everyone needs to be there.”

Sea you at the competition this Friday.

Valerie: “Any kind of seafood you like, we have it for you.”

Saturday $60, Friday $160.

There are VIP tickets with special perks and four-day ticket packages as well for those tickets.

MORE INFO:

South Beach Seafood Festival



