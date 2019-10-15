South Beach mainstay Joe’s Stone Crab kicks off 106th season

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida culinary institution has reopened its doors for its 106th season.

Those cracking sounds that filled Joe’s Stone Crab Tuesday night could only mean one thing: The South Beach mainstay is back open for business.

With crab season officially underway, general manager Brian Johnson said there’s always pressure to get every detail just right.

“Every year we get the jitters. You wanna make it right from the beginning,” he said. “Stone crab season has started, and we’re off to the races, so we are very excited about it.”

It’s not likely management will open up about the secret to their success. That’s like asking them what’s in their famous mustard sauce.

The bottom line is, diners go home satisfied.

“The service is great, the food is good, the chef is a great guy,” said customer Denis Lynch. “Everybody here does a great job.”

Those are just a few of the reasons people keep coming back for more.

“I’ve been coming here almost 20-something years,” said longtime customer Erick Jerome.

Jerome said the restaurant’s menu selection goes beyond their signature dish.

“Not only claws, but also ribs and all the sides,” he said.

Prior to opening night, the restaurant took part in another tradition: Claws for a Cause, a fundraiser benefiting Children’s Home Society of Florida.

“We will be sharing some stone crabs with each other and enjoying some friends and family here,” said Children’s Home Society CEO Andry Sweet during Sunday’s event.

More than 400 guests came out to support the fundraiser.

“It’s not just a chance for us to enjoy some good food and good friendship, but really a chance to celebrate the future of children here in Miami,” said Sweet.

Stone crab season runs through May 15.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.