MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Ten people have been injured in a shooting outside The Licking in Miami Gardens, 7News sources said, and the incident happened while rapper French Montana was shooting a video at the time, according to witnesses.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units have responded to reports of a shooting at the restaurant, located on the 17600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue, just before 8 p.m., Thursday.

7News cameras captured an active scene outside the restaurant just after 10 p.m. The business has been cordoned off by crime scene tape.

According to a law enforcement source, there are three different crime scenes, but it’s unknown where the other two are.

As of 10 p.m., Miami Gardens Police have not confirmed the number of victims.

“We’re still working [the scene]. Yeah, there’s multiple shots, there’s multiple cases,” said MGPD detective Diana Gorgue. “We’re still working. We can’t confirm any numbers at this moment, because everything is still fresh, and they’re still investigating.”

Paramedics have airlifted four victims to Ryder Trauma Center.

7News cameras captured rescue crews wheeling two of the victims into the hospital on stretchers. Awaiting doctors began treating the victims right away.

It remains unclear how other victims were transported to area hospitals.

Witnesses said Montana had been shooting a video outside of The Licking.

Witness Ced Mogul said he came out to watch the rapper shoot the video, and at one point, someone in the crowd watching the production was robbed of his watch and his wallet, and the situation escalated.

“It was like at least 13, 14, 15 gunshots. It was very rapid, it sounded like an assault rifle,” said Mogul. “I took off running, and I was looking back, but I was like, ‘You know what? Let me just duck first, and then people started asking me, you know, ‘Can you help me?’ When I realized people were asking for help, there was nothing you could do about it when you got shot.”

7News sources said one of the victims is listed in critical condition, but the other patients’ conditions are unknown.

Police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident but have not provided further details about it or a possible gunman or gunmen, as they continue to investigate.

