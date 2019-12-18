Source: Marc Anthony’s yacht capsizes after fire breaks out in Watson Island

MIAMI (WSVN) - The yacht belonging to Grammy-winning artist Marc Anthony has capsized after a fire broke out at the vessel that was moored in Watson Island, according to sources.

The 120-foot long vessel, which was docked off the MacArthur Causeway at the Island Gardens Marina, could be seen with heavy flames and smoke billowing from its upper decks, Wednesday night.

7News cameras captured Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews battling the blaze from their fire boats.

Anthony was not on board the boat at the time of the fire, but six or seven crew members were on board and evacuated safely, a source said.

A family member of the marina’s owners spoke to 7News while firefighters battled the blaze.

“It’s sad, dog,” he said. “For us, as the marina and for the boat themselves, firstly, it’s important for people’s lives, but obviously then for the boat and for everyone’s safety, so right now everything is under control.”

No injuries were reported.

The vessel has since been ruled a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

