Sour Orange Pork Ribs/ Red Rooster, Miami

(WSVN) - A South Florida chef’s rib recipe is so flavorful, you won’t need any barbecue sauce. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Tristen Epps

The Restaurant: Red Rooster, Miami

The Dish: Sour Orange Pork Ribs

Ingredients:

1 rack St. Louis ribs

4 oz sour orange juice

1 clove garlic, minced

1 sprig thyme

1 pc bay leaf

1 pc scotch bonnet

1 tbsp fish sauce

1 tbsp ginger, minced

2 tbsp olive oil

½ tsp crushed black pepper

1 tsp salt

1 tsp sugar

Method of Preparation:

Remove membrane from back side of ribs and poke holes using a small knife.

Mix together all remaing ingredients, slather on ribs and allow to marinate 6-8 hours.

Bake ribs in oven at 250F for approx. 2 hours.

Chill. Separate ribs.

Deep fry ribs for approx. 4 minutes until heated through and crispy on outside.

Toss in the glaze.

To Plate:

Garnish with pickled cabbage, and puffed rice.

Red Rooster Overtown

920 NW Second Ave.

Miami, FL 33136

305-640-9880

redroosterovertown.com

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.