Sour Orange Pork Ribs/ Red Rooster, Miami

(WSVN) - A South Florida chef’s rib recipe is so flavorful, you won’t need any barbecue sauce. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Tristen Epps
The Restaurant: Red Rooster, Miami
The Dish: Sour Orange Pork Ribs
Ingredients:
1 rack St. Louis ribs
4 oz sour orange juice
1 clove garlic, minced
1 sprig thyme
1 pc bay leaf
1 pc scotch bonnet
1 tbsp fish sauce
1 tbsp ginger, minced
2 tbsp olive oil
½ tsp crushed black pepper
1 tsp salt
1 tsp sugar
Method of Preparation:
- Remove membrane from back side of ribs and poke holes using a small knife.
- Mix together all remaing ingredients, slather on ribs and allow to marinate 6-8 hours.
- Bake ribs in oven at 250F for approx. 2 hours.
- Chill. Separate ribs.
- Deep fry ribs for approx. 4 minutes until heated through and crispy on outside.
- Toss in the glaze.
To Plate:
- Garnish with pickled cabbage, and puffed rice.
Red Rooster Overtown
920 NW Second Ave.
Miami, FL 33136
305-640-9880
redroosterovertown.com
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.