Soul, R&B icon Betty Wright dies in Miami at 66

MIAMI (WSVN) - Grammy-winning soul and R&B icon Betty Wright has died at the age of 66, her family said.

Wright passed away from cancer in her Miami home, Sunday morning.

In a statement posted on Twitter, her family said, “We know that there are so many people that have been impacted by her life, love and light.”

Born Bessie Regina Morris in Miami, Wright won the Grammy Award for Best R&B Song in 1976 for composing “Where Is the Love?”

Her work has been sampled by many artists, including Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige and Chance the Rapper.

