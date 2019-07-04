Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas share a first glimpse inside their second wedding

(CNN) — It was the second wedding for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. And now we have a first glimpse of their ceremony in France.

The “Game of Thrones” actress and her musician husband both posted a similar black-and-white photo of the couple featuring her flowing gown with a plunging neckline and a lace veil.

“Mr and Mrs Jonas,” says the caption of the photo showing the beaming couple holding hands and walking down the aisle.

Louis Vuitton’s director of women’s collections, Nicolas Ghesquière, also shared an Instagram image of the stunning long-sleeved gown from behind. “Absolut beauty,” he posted.

The couple’s second wedding Saturday was at the picturesque Château de Martinay in Carpentras, France, according to Elle. They were joined by the groom’s famous brothers and their spouses, including Nick Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra.

In May, they got married in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony to make it legal before their French celebrations.

