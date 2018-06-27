Sony signs deal for Prince music

(CNN) — Sony Music Entertainment announced Wednesday that it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Prince’s estate for 35 previously released albums from the legendary musician’s catalog.

The music will be distributed by Legacy Recordings, a division of SME, with worldwide rights beginning immediately for 19 previously released album titles originally released between 1995-2010.

Those album titles include “The Gold Experience” (1995), “Emancipation” (1996), “Rave Un2 The Joy Fantastic “(1999), “The Rainbow Children” (2001), “Musicology” (2004), “3121” (2006), and “Planet Earth” (2007).

Additional album titles from the 2014-2015 era will also be distributed with worldwide rights in the future.

The agreement also includes rights to other previously released material that was recorded after 1995, including singles, b-sides, remixes, non-album tracks, live recordings and music videos.

Beginning in 2021, Sony/Legacy’s distribution rights will be expanded to include 12 Prince non-soundtrack catalog albums, featuring tunes recorded by the artist from 1978-1996 for distribution in the United States.

That time period includes the albums “Prince” (1979), “Dirty Mind” (1980), “Controversy “(1981), “1999” (1982), “Around The World In A Day “(1985), “Sign ‘O’ The Times” (1987), “Lovesexy” (1988), “Diamonds and Pearls” (1991) and “[Love Symbol]” (1992), as well as hit singles “1999,” “Little Red Corvette,” “I Wanna Be Your Lover” and “Raspberry Beret.”

“A true artist and visionary, Prince changed the world with his music, bringing love, joy and inspiration to millions,” Richard Story, President, SME Commercial Music Group, said in a statement. “Sony Music is honored to play a part in keeping Prince’s music alive and making it available for generations of lifelong listeners and future fans.”

Prince, whose full name was Prince Rogers Nelson, died April 21, 2016, at age 57 from an accidental overdose of the opioid fentanyl.

