(WSVN) - Sony Pictures has released the first trailer for “Here,” a film that tells the story of a single house throughout time and the people who lived there, all captured without moving the camera.

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, who starred together in the American classic “Forrest Gump” nearly 30 years ago, reunite for this new project. Unlike “Forrest Gump,” which spanned over several decades, “Here” spans a much longer period.

The film takes place on a single spot of land, telling the stories of multiple families who lived there over multiple generations. The trailer showcases Wright and Hanks as a couple at various points in their lives.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the filmmakers used a generative AI-driven tool called Metaphysics Live to de-age the actors.

“Here” reunites Hanks and Wright with “Forrest Gump” director Robert Zemeckis. The film is set to hit theaters on November 15.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.