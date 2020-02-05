‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ voice star Ben Schwartz zips through lightning Q&A

If your pet hedgehog is blue and can run faster than the speed of light, call a vet. If that hedgehog happens to be Sonic, go watch him on the big screen. Deco’s Alex Miranda got hog wild with the star of the upcoming film.

You might remember Ben Schwartz from “Parks and Recreation,” but he quickly moved on to voicing your favorite Sega Genesis video game star in “Sonic the Hedgehog.” I talked with the actor and comedian about it — but things got really personal, really fast.

He’s fast, and he’s family-friendly.

Ben Schwartz (as Sonic the Hedgehog, voice of): “Whaaa!”

Sonic is the speediest hedgehog in the world, but he’s also the only one of his kind — and ready to defend earth from Jim Carrey’s evil genius, Dr. Robotnik.

Jim Carrey (as Dr. Robotnik): “Whatever this creature is, I’m going to uncover the source of its power.”

With help from his best friend Tom, played by James Marsden.

Ben Schwartz (as Sonic the Hedgehog, voice of): “Wait, don’t hurt him!”

Jim Carrey (as Dr. Robotnik): “Ahh!”

And because the whole movie is about Sonic’s extraordinary speed, I figured a lightning round of questions with “Sonic’s” voice actor, Ben Schwartz.

But first…

Ben Schwartz: “Can we get a close-up of the avocados?”

Alex Miranda: “Avocado socks!”

Ben Schwartz: “Gorgeous. I love it.”

Alex Miranda: “You know, guac is extra, but…”

Ben Schwartz: “I’m a little extra.”

Alex Miranda: “And this movie is a little extra, too.”

Ben Schwartz: “What a transition. Holy mackerel.”

Alex Miranda: “I try my best.”

Ben Schwartz: “You crushed it.”

Alex Miranda: “You ready to go?”

Ben Schwartz: “I am in the zone.”

Alex Miranda: “Working with Jim Carrey is…”

Ben Schwartz: “The best. I didn’t get to meet him in person when we we did the movie, but afterwards I got to talk to him about ‘Ace Ventura.’ Fantastic.”

Alex Miranda: “Best movie of all time.”

Ben Schwartz: “‘Dumb and Dumber’ is only better.”

Alex Miranda: “I know, I know! The best.”

Ben Schwartz: “Incredible.”

Alex Miranda: “The first word that comes to mind when I think of James Marsden.”

Ben Schwartz: “Oh, beautiful! He’s one of the most beautiful people I’ve ever met in my life. It’s so unfair.”

Alex Miranda: “He’s even better in person?”

Ben Schwartz: “It is like eating a rainbow. You see a rainbow, and you’re like, ‘Oh, that’s beautiful.’ but then you eat the rainbow, and you’re like, ‘I’m beautiful because I’m this close.'”

Alex Miranda: “I love Miami because…”

Ben Schwartz: “Because the weather is incredible. Everybody’s so kind so far, and I grew up in New York around a lot of Puerto Ricans, and I miss having the ability to talk Spanish with people. Yes, I really miss it.”

Alex Miranda: “I wish I were…”

Ben Schwartz: “A little bit taller. I wish I were a baller.”

Alex Miranda: “I wish I were taller, too.”

I should have expected that response — and because “Sonic the Hedgehog” hits theaters this Valentine’s Day, I wanted to throw this one in, too.

Alex Miranda: “My perfect type in a woman is…”

Ben Schwartz: “Someone who’s kind and cares about others, and has the same time of moral barometer, that we really want to try to help people.”

