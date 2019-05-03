‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ director responds to criticism over character’s look, vows to make changes

(WSVN) - The cries of people who didn’t like Sonic the Hedgehogs’s look in the upcoming live-action movie have been heard.

When the trailer dropped earlier this week, it featured the video game character with human-like teeth and an unusual take on Sonic’s classic design.

After heavy criticism on social media, the film’s director finally addressed the concerns in a tweet.

“Thank you for the support. And the criticism. The message is loud and clear,” he wrote.

Thank you for the support. And the criticism. The message is loud and clear… you aren't happy with the design & you want changes. It's going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be… #sonicmovie #gottafixfast 🔧✌️ — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) May 2, 2019

He vowed to make changes to the character’s look so Sonic can be “the BEST he can be.”

It’s unclear if they will be able to make changes quick enough to avoid a delay since the movie is currently on track to hit theaters this November.

