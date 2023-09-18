Some people are born to write, like Ivory Scott.

The 27-year-old has written for some of the biggest names in pop. Now, he’s ready for his moment in the spotlight.

“Thique” by Beyonce.

“Peru” from Ed Sheeran and Fireboy DML. “Baddest” featuring 2 Chainz.

That trio of hits has one thing in common: They were all written by Ivory Scott.

Deco caught up with the music man at the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach to find out about his big career move.

Ivory Scott: “I’ve been writing songs since I was a small child. Started writing songs when I was about nine years old and ever since I’ve just been locked into it. I knew it was what I always wanted to do.”

Working with some of the mega-stars in music taught him an unexpected lesson.

Ivory Scott: “I find that the biggest stars are the most like friendliest people. Like it’s the people that are like in the middle or about to become a big star that their head gets bigger.”

The connection for a successful collab has to be real.

There’s a definite method to the musical magic.

Ivory Scott: “Especially with the bigger artists like they have like you know a list of things they want to talk about or that they don’t want to talk about or that song concepts that they want to express.”

One thing’s for sure, success has made it easy for him to get gigs.

Ivory Scott: “You have records that come out, people hear those records, they want big records, everybody wants a big record in this business, so that’s what brings work to you.”

Speaking of records, Ivory just dropped his new single, “Just Like Me”, from up his upcoming EP, “Before Ebony.”

This is the first collection of songs to feature him as a performer and It’s just a taste of what’s to come.

Ivory Scott: “The EP, it’s really an introduction, it’s the first half of my album. Like my album is named Ebony but the EP has comes before it before Ebony.”

Ivory’s making his move to be out front for one simple reason.

Ivory Scott: “In music, now, you know, that we listen to every day, like there’s an opening for Ivory Scott and I feel like it’s just my time, it feels right.”

