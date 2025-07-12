LOS ANGELES (WSVN) — Some furry friends had a tail-wagging good time seeing man’s best hero up on the big screen.

The new “Superman” movie came out in theaters Friday, but some very good boys and girls got to see it Thursday night in Los Angeles.

Milk-Bone hosted a special screening of the film for dogs, in honor of Superman’s canine co-star, Krypto.

Former Lois Lane Elizabeth Tulloch stopped by the paw-some celebration.

“I mean, I was so grateful to be a part of one of many Lois Lanes in history and, you know, it sort of feels like passing the baton,” she said, “and Tyler Hoechlin, who played Superman on my show, we just had so much fun playing these roles, so I know that [stars] David [Corenswet] and Rachel [Brosnahan] must have had a blast filming.”

Tulloch played Lane in the CW series “Superman & Lois.” Brosnahan plays Lois Lane in the new film., which was directed by “Guardians of the Galaxy” filmmaker James Gunn

