Everybody loves a good coupon. Like, I love BOGOs, buying stuff I don’t need because I’m getting one free, but in the new movie “Queenpins,” some deals are truly too good to be true. You know who isn’t too good to be true? Me neither, but here’s Alex Miranda!

The comedy “Queenpins” is actually based on a true story about housewives in Arizona who decided the mile-long receipt at CVS with literally 15 coupons wasn’t enough savings.

Grand larceny just seemed the more sensible option.

You know that coupon feeling.

Except, for one suburban housewife, played by Kristen Bell, and her best friend, by Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

Kristen Bell (as Connie): “You know who gets rewarded? People who don’t follow the rules.”

Frugality turns to illegality in “Queenpins.”

Man: “They call it the coupon high. Supposedly, it’s better than intimacy with another person.”

In the crime comedy, the duo hatch a scheme to steal unused coupons from a printing facility in Mexico and sell them online.

Kristen Bell: “Hopefully, people will see themselves in these women and go like, ‘Yeah, I can totally see why they did not feel valued and why they decided to break some rules.'”

While a determined loss-prevention officer and U.S. Postal Inspector are hot on their trail.

Kirby Howell-Baptiste: “These coupons that the girls were siphoning and reselling were going to be trashed, but yet, when they take them, it’s a crime.”

Singer Bebe Rexha plays Tempe Tina, who helps the criminals with their counterfeit coupon ring.

Bebe Rexha (as Tempe Tina): “No, get out.”

Bebe Rexha: “She’s a badass. She’s a strong woman, and she knows what she wants.”

It’s Bebe’s acting debut! And the cast made her feel like a million bucks.

Bebe Rexha: “They were patient with me. They gave me tips. I felt so safe around them.”

Oh, and it’s based on a true story about real women in Arizona.

Kristen Bell: “They laundered $40 million before they were eventually caught by the FBI.”

So true, you may have seen a few of those coupons on that TLC show, “Extreme Couponing!”

Kirby Howell-Baptiste: “A lot of people on this show were using coupons that came from this coupon scam.”

But, this isn’t anything new to Kristen, who says her grandmother knew how to work the system the right way.

Kristen Bell: “She’d write the company, and it wasn’t for a scam, but it was like, ‘Hey, Campbell’s soup. I’ve bought 80 soups this month,’ and they’d send her a $5 check.”

Genius.

“Queenpins” hits theaters tomorrow.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.