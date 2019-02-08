It’s the season of love, and in case you didn’t realize it, Valentine’s Day is less than a week away. Sure, flowers and chocolates are nice, but if you’re really looking to impress someone, one South Florida hotel is offering up an experience that’s perfect for the next chapter in your love life.

When it comes to a romantic Valentine’s Day getaway, you don’t have to go very far to fall in love all over again.

Chef Matt Richman, Baleen Kitchen, Solé Miami: “We have a wonderful package for couples called the Suite Slice of Paradise.”

Solé Miami, a lavish boutique hotel in Sunny Isles Beach, is pulling out all the stops this month to provide guests with an intimate experience like no other.

And it all starts with checking in.

Chef Matt Richman: “The package includes a two-night stay in one of our recently remodeled ocean view suites that has a great view and, I think, would be a great romantic getaway for any couple.”

That’s just the beginning. After you get all settled in, it’s time to heat things up.

Sparks are sure to fly as you and that special someone enjoy a decadent dinner from the hotel’s restaurant, Baleen Kitchen, as the sun sets on your very own private beach dunes.

Filet mignon and lobster? My mouth’s watering just thinking about it.

Chef Matt Richman: “It’s a classic surf and turf that incorporates what we believe is a very romantic dinner, classic Valentine’s Day food. The food here is very simple but very classically built.”

Lynn Christ, guest: “It’s very romantic. It’s a very easy, nice setting, and just enjoyable to be outside with a great ocean breeze.”

And save room for dessert. Red velvet cake topped with a sweet strawberry mousse. Nice!

Lynn Christ, guest: “The food cooked to perfection. The ambiance is very romantic, and beautiful sunsets. Just an amazing place, amazing place for a great staycation getaway.

Walter Zawistowski, guest: “The property is beautiful and amazing on the water. “My lovely wife being with me just made the experience wonderful.”

The Suite Slice of Paradise package costs $1,414.14, all in honor of Valentine’s Day, of course.

FOR MORE INFO:

Solé Miami, A Noble House Resort

17315 Collins Ave.

Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

786-923-9300

www.soleontheocean.com

