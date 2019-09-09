Sold-out Glam-A-THON raises over $120K in fight against breast cancer

Nobody does glam in SoFlo better than the Glam-A-THON.

It was a party like no other over the weekend — as tons of dancers and entertainers hit up the Lipstick Lounge in Fort Lauderdale, Friday night.

The annual fundraiser benefits the fight against breast cancer, and this year’s event was totally sold out.

The Lipstick Lounge brought in more than $120,000 which will be donated to the Broward Health Foundation.

