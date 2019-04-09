SoFlo’s sexiest guys strip down for a good cause at annual Mr. La Bare contest

South Florida is hot, hot, hot. In fact, it’s so steamy that some guys just need to take it off. You know what we say to that: come to momma. We checked out an event where the guys stripped down for a good cause.

Some people like it hot, some like it rough and some like a little role-play.

The men of La Bare in Fort Lauderdale can do it all, from booty-shaking to handstands and even acrobatics.

More than 30 of South Florida’s sexiest guys put on a show by taking it all off for charity at the annual Mr. La Bare Contest.

Romeo, performer: “We just wanna show the audience the amazing-ness that we have been working on, and if there are a million smiles in the crowd, that’s just a plus.”

Believe us, there were definitely tons of smiles, screams and dollar bills flying.

Jeremiah, performer: “A hell of a show, a hell of a fantasy. I’m telling you, fantasy. That’s what I always try to shoot for all of my acts. When you’re up there, you’re that person. You’re not yourself no more. You’re that person.”

Ty, performer: “Very hype. A lot of energy on stage. They’re gonna see a Latin guy who knows how to shake very well the ribs.”

We know you’re not supposed to play favorites, but this is a contest after all, and these girls totally had their eyes on a certain someone.

Jaky Nieves, attendee: “Jeremiah. Definitely his personality. The way not only that he dances but the way he expresses himself. The way he treats the girls. Everything about him is just great.”

Juliana Marren, attendee: “Definitely Valentino. He’s very sexy. He knows how to put on a good show. Just a good entertainer overall.”

We hear ya, ladies.

All these guys are winners in our book, but only one could take home the title…

Announcer: “The winner, Mr. La Bare, 2019… It is Ty! Come on down, brother.”

