SoFlo’s Oddballaz promote happiness in single

A South Florida group is shooting for the stars with one big idea — be happy. Deco sat down with the Oddballaz and found out there’s nothing strange about their success.

The Oddballaz are all about good times and good vibes.

Michael “Wyte Mike” Copeland: “Were the Oddballaz, it’s your boy Wyte Mike.”

Angelo “Olo” Morales: “I’m ‘Olo.'”

The South Florida group is promoting their first single, an upbeat song called “Be Happy.”

Angelo “Olo” Morales: “We wrote it about the haters. You might be satisfied, but there’s only one life to live, so I’m gonna keep pushing for everything that I want to be happy.”

The guys turned up the heat for the music video — shooting in the desert near Las Vegas.

Angelo “Olo” Morales: “We got to shoot at a bunch of crazy places, the ghost town.”

Michael “Wyte Mike” Copeland: “Whatever happens in Vegas…”

Angelo “Olo” Morales: “Stays in Vegas. Like we were dreaming that we ended up being on stage, then performing, then being at a pool party.”

The Oddballaz met when they were kids through a love of dancing and music.

Michael “Wyte Mike” Copeland: “When I was about 15, that’s when we started picking up with music, like actually trying to produce and write and do our own kind of music for ourselves. Before, it was us kind of dancing to the music. Then we decided we wanted to make the music, you know.”

The two members share the spotlight. Each with their own unique voice.

Angelo “Olo” Morales: “We have completely two different voices. There’s no way you’re gonna confuse us on a track, but the sound together meshes very well.”

With an album on the way, the feel-good vibes will keep coming. After all, there’s nothing odd about being happy.

