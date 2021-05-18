SoFlo star Jake Miller discusses new music, upcoming tour

Music festivals aren’t the only concerts returning this year. Hometown star and Deco fave Jake Miller is going on tour this fall. He’s telling Deco all about his upcoming SoFlo show and dishing the deets on his new music.

SoFlo sensation Jake Miller may not be 25 anymore, but the 28-year-old singer is proud of the person he’s grown into.

Jake Miller: “I think I’m growing in a good way. I think I’m becoming a better human. I’m more aware of everything, more socially aware. In terms of an artist, I’m definitely growing as an artist, as a producer, as a songwriter.”

Last time we caught up with Jake, he was quarantining at home with his family, but he’s back in LA and gearing up for the release of his new album “Silver Lining II.”

Jake Miller: “This album is kinda just about appreciating all the good things in a time where it’s really easy to recognize the bad parts of what’s happening in the world.”

Silver lining II is a sequel to Jake’s 2018 album, but Jake tells Deco the vibe for this one’s a little different.

Jake Miller: “Most of the songs are fun. Starting right off with this song called ‘Saved Me.’ It’s just upbeat. It’s fun. I have a song called ‘Ross and Rachel.’ I’m all over the board in this album. I’m talking about a lot of different things. I’m singing. I’m rapping. I’m really excited for people to hear it.”

Speaking of things Jake’s excited for: touring!

He’s hitting the road this fall and can’t wait to perform in front of a crowd!

Jake Miller: “Being on stage is where I feel like the best version of myself. When I’m writing music, I’m writing it envisioning, you know, how I’m gonna perform it and how the crowd is gonna react, so I can’t wait to perform these new songs.”

And you know he had to include a SoFlo stop!

Jake Miller: “Every time I’m in Fort Lauderdale, it’s so much fun. That’s the hometown show. It’s gonna be a great night.”

Besides his new album and tour, there’s something else Jake’s looking forward to this year.

As you might have guessed from one of the songs he mentioned, he’s a fan of “Friends,” so he’s stoked about the reunion show.

Jake Miller: “It’s gonna be so much fun. It’s gonna be interesting to watch now that they’re all older, but maybe I can pitch them my song. Maybe they need a new theme song.”

On second thought…

Jake Miller: “I don’t know, their theme song is pretty iconic. I don’t think they’re trying to get rid of that anytime soon.”

Jake will be performing at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale on Sept. 24. Tickets are on sale now.

