SoFlo singer-songwriter Jake Miller performs on virtual benefit concert

Deco has been cheering for Jake Miller since he was a teenager, and we’ve watched his music career take off. This weekend, Jake joined a virtual concert that promoted more than just music.

Elvis Duran: “Welcome to my living room, and welcome to our Stay at Home Ball.”

Over the weekend, radio host Elvis Duran hosted a benefit concert on YouTube.

More than 50 of his famous friends performed to raise money for Project Cure.

Elvis Duran: “People who are on the front lines helping out our superstars, the health care workers in the U.S.”

Sofia Carson and Jason Derulo were some of the stars taking part, and Jason wasn’t the only SoFlo fav in the show.

Jake Miller: “What’s up, guys? Jake Miller here, I am so happy to support my friend Elvis and be a part of the Stay at Home Ball.”

Deco has known Jake since way back when, so you know we checked out his gig.

Jake Miller: “It was cool to be a part of an amazing cause and to be performing from the house and give some entertainment to the people because we aren’t going to be able to tour for a long time.”

Deco caught up with Jake via Zoom.

The star filled us in on what performing a concert on YouTube was like.

Jake Miller: “I wanted to pick my strongest song. It’s a song I came out with last year called ‘Wait for You.'”

And Jake gave us the deets on quarantining at the Millers.

Jake Miller: “I got too much time on my hands because corona came along and cancelled all of my plans. I am staying at my family’s house. I am staying creative. We are making funny little songs and videos.”

If you haven’t caught any of Jake’s Tik Tok videos, you need to!

His entire family has talent.

Jake Miller: “We did nine quarantine tunes. They were all funny little things of what is going on in our house during quarantine.”

From a song about having nowhere to go to one about missing your friends, the Millers are having fun while social distancing.

Jake Miller: “They were all original music. I was using household items to make the beats.”

Jake told Deco before COVID-19, he had a bunch of new music ready to release, but until the new tunes drop, you can catch him on Tik Tok.

Jake also told Deco he plans on releasing his new music one single at a time.

His new song, “Save Me,” comes out next month.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.