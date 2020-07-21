SoFlo singer Caneda makes big splash with ‘Water,’ 1st English single

Jencarlos Canela is a singer, an actor and a model. In other words, absolutely perfect. The SoFlo boy is making a splash with his first English-language single. It’s called “Water” and, well, you might need a spritz after listening to it.

Jencarlos Canela wants you to get wet this summer.

Jencarlos Canela (singing): “You know I need your water, water. I’m swimming in your water, water.”

The bilingual singer and actor just dropped his first English single, “Water.”

Jencarlos Canela (singing): “Our chemistry is flowing. We’ve been here before. Baby, say no more.”

Jencarlos Canela: “The rhythm in this song is what really gets me — that Afro-Cuban influence, those Latin textures.”

With the help of a few famous friends.

Jencarlos Canela: “[Pitbull] is in it, Mario Lopez. There’s over 50 cameos.”

With all that crossover success, who can keep track, anyway?

But this Miami native, who now lives in Los Angeles, hasn’t forgotten his SoFlo roots.

Alex Miranda: “What is the one thing you miss the most about South Florida when you’re not in South Florida?”

Jencarlos Canela: “The beaches and Mom’s cooking. I cannot get in the water in L.A.”

Alex Miranda: “It’s freezing. It gets ice cold.”

Jencarlos Canela: “People, people, people. Es demasiado.”

Jencarlos Canela: “My block, I have turned it into Miami. I do parties, my neighbors were not used to. I’ve literally had neighbors send me letters.”

That’s pre COVID-19, but there are couple of Miami-isms that have stuck around no matter what.

Jencarlos Canela: “Like, I say bro a lot, and I don’t notice it, and even that Spanglish.”

And, bro, that can feel a little disorienting at times.

Jencarlos Canela: “When I’m with my Latino friends, I realize how American I am, and when I’m with my American friends, I realize how Latino I am.”

Saaaaaame, but it’s a superpower that has helped him shine on shows like “The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia.”

Jencarlos Canela (as Victor): “Rebounding from failure is more important than never failing in the first place.”

The Netflix sitcom, about a 15-year-old Mexican American girl with two Ph.Ds, just dropped its second part this week.

Jencarlos Canela: “It showcases a Latino family in a way where we need more representation.”

But not every character on the show is building robots for NASA, if you know what I mean.

Jencarlos Canela: “I’m the single, crazy, unreliable, immature uncle. I’m more of a kid than her!”

