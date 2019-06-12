SoFlo restaurants set to celebrate International Sushi Day

It’s a food that’s celebrated all over the world, but nobody does it quite like South Florida. International Sushi Day is next Tuesday, and because we’re so excited, we checked out a couple places that make sushi with a SoFlo twist.

Sushi Sake has locations all over South Florida, and they’re celebrating International Sushi Day the 305 way.

Jose Guerrero, Sushi Sake: “Although we are traditionally Japanese-based, we also have a Latin, Miami, 305 type of vibe with all of our food.”

The Calle Ocho Roll is a perfect example of that.

Jose Guerrero: “The Calle Ocho Roll was invented for our Miamians that love sushi but also want to have a Latin flavor, so it has croquetas, it has avocados, it has platanos on top with, of course, papitas.”

They’ve also got sushi dedicated to the hometown sports teams like the Dolphins Roll, Marlins Roll, and a best-seller, the Miami Heat Roll.

“It has shrimp tempura, crab salad, cream cheese, spicy mayo, and it’s hot just like the Miami Heat, and we top it with tempura flakes.”

Everyone should be a Heat fan, but you don’t have to to enjoy the sushi.

Ray, customer: “I’m not a Miami Heat fan — much respect to them — but the roll is really good. It’s really good here. Whenever I’m in town, I come here to get sushi.”

TYO Sushi inside South Beach’s Lincoln Eatery food hall is also ready to roll.

Roger Repres, TYO Sushi: “On International Sushi Day — on June 18 — we’re gonna do buy one, get one half off.”

You could use that deal to get their 305-themed rolls: the South Beach with tuna and salmon, and the Cuban with spicy ahi tuna.

Roger Repres: “I wrap it in avocado. I put some plantain on it. I put some cilantro.”

Jessica, customer: “I loved it. It was like a fusion mix of Latin flavors and traditional sushi.”

Kyndall, customer: “The Cuban one has kind of a kick to it, and I think that describes Miami a little bit. That one was amazing.”

If you wanna cut down on carbs, the South Beach Roll is wrapped in cucumber instead of rice, and it’s also got a bit of a SoFlo kick.

Roger Repres: “I also put some jalapeño and a little bit of cilantro inside. When you eat it, it’s like, ‘Wow!'”

Jessica: “I loved it. It was really refreshing, light, had no rice. Loved it.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Sushi Sake Downtown Miami

900 Biscayne Blvd.

Miami, FL 33132

786-472-8168

https://www.sushisakemiami.com/

TYO Sushi

723 Lincoln Lane North

Miami Beach, FL 33140

786-897-3247

http://www.thelincolneatery.com/tyo-sushi/

