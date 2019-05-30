SoFlo restaurants serve up ‘egg-citing’ menu items ahead of National Egg Day

There’s a holiday for basically every type of food and drink. Some are more deserving than others. Eggs, now those are something to really celebrate. In honor of National Egg Day coming up, we cracked the case on SoFlo spots with “egg-citing” menu items.

It’s an “eggs-travaganza” at Boss Burger & Brew in Hialeah.

Betty Alvarez, Boss Burger & Brew: “We love eggs around here, so any customer can add an egg to any burger on the menu. Just say, ‘Add an egg,’ and we add it.”

But three menu items in particular already come with eggs, including the Cheeseburger Benedict Sliders off the brunch menu. They’re meat patties with cheese, ham, bacon and a fried egg.

Betty Alvarez: “It’s different. Not everybody loves poached eggs, so we did fried egg, and then our own-made hollandaise sauce.”

Time to dig in.

Christine Concepcion, diner: “The service is awesome; the food is even better. This is our first time trying this one, and it’s really good. I mean, the flavors are on point.”

Drink your eggs at Hakkasan inside the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

This egg-based drink is called the Irish Whisper.

Gregory McIntosh, Hakkasan: “It comes from a trip that I took to Ireland last summer. I see a lot of the whiskey being all over Europe, and it’s something I wanted to incorporate in there. With the egg white, it gives it a really nice mouth feel.”

They start off with lemon juice, then raspberry puree and some simple syrup.

Gregory McIntosh: “We use Tullamore DEW Irish whiskey, and then we add the egg white.”

The egg makes the presentation nice and frothy. As for the taste…

Olivia Fernandes, customer: “I think it has the perfect combination of being tangy but still soft at the same time. When you first hear about a drink having eggs in it, you’re like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I don’t want that,’ but it’s just so subtle that it’s just absolutely perfect.”

It’s brunch with a view on Key Biscayne.

Eric Charron, The Rusty Pelican: “The Rusty Pelican is Miami’s premier waterfront dining experience.”

That experience includes the Maine Lobster Benedict, which you can get off the brunch menu.

Eric Charron: “We get some toasted cornbread, and we put our poached egg on there.”

Cook up some grilled potatoes, then the lobster claws and tail are ready to go.

Eric Charron: “Pop it in the oven, roast it, three to four minutes.”

The finished product is so beautiful, it has us … shell-shocked.

Yanina Onyewenjo, diner: “The lobster was amazing. It fell right off of its shell. I’m gonna come back again and again and again to have this dish!”

National Egg Day is Monday, June 3.

FOR MORE INFO:

Boss Burger & Brew

18600 NW 87th Ave. #117

Hialeah, FL 33015

(786) 657-3702

www.bossburgernbrew.com

Hakkasan

Fontainebleau Miami Beach

4441 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33140

(877) 326-7412

www.hakkasan.com/miami

The Rusty Pelican Miami Restaurant

3201 Rickenbacker Causeway

Key Biscayne, FL 33149

(305) 361-3818

www.therustypelican.com

