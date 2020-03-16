SoFlo restaurants serve up colorful treats for St Patrick’s Day

With all that’s happening in the world right now, we can all use some brightening up, and nothing says brightening like a rainbow. Some St. Patrick’s Day celebrations might be cancelled, but Deco’s checking out some dishes that are better than a pot of gold.

Tasty Beach Cafe in Miami Beach is keeping things colorful for St. Patrick’s Day.

Samantha Schnur, Tasty Beach Cafe: “We figured that doing something green was kind of like boring, a little bit, like, repetitive, so we wanted to do something that was like tasting the rainbow.”

The restaurant teamed up with two of SoFlo’s favorite foodies — The Naughty Fork and “Stick a Fork in Me, to create Pot of Gold Pancakes.

Each one is a different color and flavor.

Rachel Samson, Tasty Beach Cafe: “Red is made out of red velvet. Orange is orange flavored. Yellow is a lemon poppy seed. Green is apple. Blue is blueberry. And the purple is a raspberry dragon fruit.”

The stack gets topped with white chocolate and tons of Fruity Pebbles.

Michelle Saka, customer: “It is like the most cosmic breakfast ever. It’s fantastic. It’s fun.”

At Notorious Creamery in Fort Lauderdale, happiness is wrapped inside a cotton candy ice cream burrito.

Bobby Velez, Notorious Creamery: “We’re known for just the overall experience when it comes to our Instagram concoctions that we make. It’s very loud and vibrant.”

This sweet treat starts with layers of cotton candy in different colors. After flattening them down, Notorious adds scoops of birthday cake ice cream and an actual slice of funfetti cake.

Don’t forget the toppings!

This thing is so big, it’s perfect for splitting it with friends. Dig in, folks!

Dominique Vega, customer: “I wasn’t expecting that there was cake in it, too, so it was awesome. I would definitely recommend everyone to try it.”

Cheers to St. Paddy’s Day! Wild ‘n Out in Miami Beach has the most colorful drink in town.

Jessica Piccolo, Wild ‘n Out: “The Green Goblin is our drink for St. Patrick’s. It’s frozen. It’s perfect and refreshing for the hot days in South Florida.”

This drink is made using different layers of frozen daiquiri. You’ve got strawberry, blue raspberry, mango and sour apple, plus whipped cream, a pineapple wedge and a cherry.

Jessica Piccolo: “It’s perfect for St. Patrick’s because it’s very colorful. You can also ask for a shot of Jameson on the side or on top of the drink.”

Kiara, customer: “It’s super fruity, so if you like fruity drinks, this is definitely the one for you.”

Some SoFlo restaurants are currently open in a limited capacity, so make sure you call before heading over.

FOR MORE INFO:

Tasty Beach Cafe

4041 Royal Palm Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33140

305-673-5483

Notorious Creamery

908 N Flagler Drive

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

954-306-2584

www.notoriouscreamery.com

Wild ‘n Out

1144 Ocean Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-535-3500

www.wildnoutsportsbarandarcade.com

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.