SoFlo restaurants offer special menus for National Pizza Month

Sometimes, as Americans, we let our differences keep us apart, but there’s one thing that sure brings us together — pizza! You put a pie down in front of people and everybody’s gonna jump in. Now’s the time to celebrate the slice, and Deco’s resident pizza-head Chris Van Vliet tells us why.

You got that right, I do love me some pizza, and check this out: October is National Pizza Month. We found two restaurants that are honoring the king of comfort food in very unique and tasty ways.

The party’s on. People are celebrating National Pizza Month all through the month of October.

At Pizza e Pasta in the La Centrale Italian Food Hall in Brickell, they’ve ready to rock.

Myca Ferrer, owner: “So we are celebrating National Pizza Month at Pizza and Pasta with an entirely new menu which is available in our restaurant here from October 2nd through the rest of the month.”

They’re serving up a few pies that are bound to surprise.

Myca Ferrer: “Two pizzas that are really special to this menu, we have a speck and tartufo pizza and a tricolore pizza.”

This one’s definitely not waiting for you at your local pizza joint.

Myca Ferrer: “The speck and tartufo is black savini truffles, you have some soft farm egg all gooey on top, there’s some ricotta and mascarpone cheese.”

Check out this one-of-a-kind creation.

Myca Ferrer: “The tricolore has a ricotta-stuffed crust, some prosciutto di Parma, some arugula cherry tomatoes, scamorza cheese.”

It’s OK to pick to pick a favorite pie here. Nobody’s gonna judge you.

Livio, customer: “I personally love the ingredients on the tricolore. I love the prosciutto, I love the tomatoes and the arugula. It’s my favorite.”

Over at The Dutch in the W South Beach, you’ll be taking a bite out of some something unique.

Chef Matthew, chef: “Everyone loves pizza, but we’d like to do some kind of fun play on the pizza.”

Shellfish lovers will lose it over this bad boy.

Chef Matthew: “Our blue crab pizza doesn’t have cheese on it, so it’s a tomato-based pizza, has some zucchini, has some crab jalapeños a little. A double cream that we made, it’s like a crema.”

The chef has another creation for your consumption. We’re not even sure this one qualifies as a pizza — and neither is he.

Chef Matthew: “Our watermelon pizza is not a ‘pizza.’ It is a pizza made out of fruit. It is just basically a thick slice of a watermelon, so we have a nice, big round that we cut into slices to make it look like a pizza and top it with other kinds of fruit, dark chocolate and a few other little things.”

So it’s a dessert pizza, yes?

Chef Matthew: “Ahh, hmm, little bit.”

Call it what you will. These pies will turn National Pizza Month into a triumph for your taste buds.

Jaime, customer: “Between this watermelon pizza here and the crab pizza, I would say W South Beach is definitely on their pizza game.”

That watermelon pizza at the W is so exclusive, you can only get it if you’re a guest of the hotel. It makes the price of that room so worthwhile.

FOR MORE INFO:

La Centrale at Brickell City Centre

601 S Miami Ave

Miami, FL 33131

(305) 720-2401

https://lacentralemiami.com/

The Dutch at W South Beach

2201 Collins Ave

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 938-3111

http://thedutchmiami.com/

