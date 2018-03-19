Like a vampire, we at Deco love the night life. So does the young star in the new movie “Midnight Sun.” Our dark knight Chris Van Vliet is here with more.

“Midnight Sun” has two of Hollywood’s biggest young stars. One is a South Florida native back at home for this interview, and the other is the son of the Terminator.

Bella Thorne (as Katie Price): “So, I spend all my time indoors, behind special windows, sleeping during the day and staying up all night.”

In “Midnight Sun,” Bella Thorne plays Katie Price, a teenager who’s so sensitive to the sun, any exposure to it could kill her.

But the actress says a big part of bringing Katie to life on the big screen was about not letting the illness define her.

Bella Thorne: “You don’t want people to just see you as that, you know? You’re more than that, as Katie is.”

And falling in love helps normalize her life.

Patrick Schwarzenegger (as Charlie): “I don’t understand how we’ve never met. I’ve probably skated by your house every day on the way to practice. Hey, you wouldn’t want to do something sometime, would you?”

Bella Thorne (as Katie Price): “I’m really busy during the day, but I could be free at night.”

Bella’s on-screen love interest is played by Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Patrick Schwarzenegger: “It was really awesome. I’m really fortunate and blessed that this was something that was my first leading role.”

For Ahnuld’s son, starring alongside Bella was…

Patrick Schwarzenegger: “To work with someone like Bella Thorne was awful, and it was, ummm …” (turns and smiles at her)

Bella Thorne: “It was a terrible experience, honestly.”

OK, that sounds like a bit of a joke.

Patrick Schwarzenegger: “We had so much fun. I really enjoyed working with Bella, and we had known each other a little bit before, and we’re friends, but working together on this film, we became really close, and she was such a blast.”

And it sounds like they love food as much as they love each other.

Bella Thorne: “We both love food. My favorite restaurant is Versailles.”

Patrick Schwarzenegger: “I know. We’re having it for lunch.”

Boy, thanks for the invite, guys!

Well, at least Bella offered up some of her french fries.

Bella Thorne: “Delicious. Do you want some?”

That was nice — but back to the movie.

Since Bella’s no stranger to the sun — she did grow up here in South Florida — we asked her what she’d miss if she ever had to live without seeing the light of day.

Bella Thorne: “It would be really hard for me because I’m always very cold. I’m one of those people — of course, I grew up in Miami — so when the sun is out, I’m like, yes, I’m thriving, so I would be really upset.”

“Midnight Sun” rises in theaters on Friday.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.