SoFlo hotel offering birthday specials for leaplings

It's leap day eve! Let us be the first to say to all the leap year babies out there: happy birthday. Their birthdays are on Feb. 29, a day which comes just once every four years.

Happy birthday, leaplings!

That’s the nickname for leap day babies, and since Feb. 29 is such a special birthday, a SoFlo hotel is offering up some exciting specials.

The Loews Miami Beach Hotel has a message for leap year babies: Let’s party.

Steve Turk, Director of Food and Beverage: “We want to celebrate the leapling’s birthday here at the hotel. We’re gonna have cocktail specials, we’re gonna have food specials. We want them to come celebrate here with us.”

Those specials are throughout the entire hotel, including Bar Collins, Preston’s, Lure Fishbar and poolside at Nautilus.

The drinks are suuuuuuper cheap.

Steve Turk: “Being that they were born on Feb. 29, we made sure that all of our signature cocktails — across the property — are going to be $2.29 for the leapling.”

ID required, so no funny business. We’re lookin’ at you, McLovin.

Jonah Hill (as Seth): “It doesn’t even have a first name. It just says McLovin!”

Michael Cera (as Evan): “What? One name? One name? Who are you, Seal?”

Signature cocktails include an old fashioned and the raspberry 75.

Steve Turk: “What better way to celebrate your birthday than with a classic cocktail topped off with our champagne here in house?”

The real treat is the 24-karat Rita, which is usually $65 but is only gonna be $2.29!

Steve Turk: “What makes it so special is you will be drinking 24 karat gold. You will be purifying your body on your birthday. ”

Nicolas Norena, customer: “Oh my god, the cocktail is outstanding. Just having that whole mix of that delicious margarita mixed in with the gold I think is an awesome, awesome idea.”

As for food, it’s 50% off for parties of two, and 25% for parties of three or more!

Steve Turk: “Because we’re offering this at all of our restaurants, there’s something for everyone, so you will always enjoy the menus we have to offer.”

Nicolas Norena: “The food’s outstanding. You have to try the empanandas. The empanadas are brutal. I mean, seriously super good.”

The Loews wants to make leap year birthday wishes come true.

Steve Turk: “We really want to make sure that the leapling has a fantastic birthday here. They only get to celebrate it every four years! So when they’re here, we want to make sure that it’s special for them, their friends and family.”

Remember, you have to be a leap year baby to enjoy those specials.

Feb. 29 is tomorrow!

Feb. 29 is tomorrow!

FOR MORE INFO:

Loews Miami Beach Hotel

1601 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-604-1601

www.loewshotels.com/miami-beach

www.facebook.com/events/635439933683967/

