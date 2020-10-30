SoFlo filmmaker Cassius Corrigan shares journey to make MMA movie ‘Huracán’

Living in SoFlo means we know a thing or two about hurricanes, but “Huracán” is whole other story. It’s a movie set and filmed right here in the 305. Deco’s taking you into the eye of the storm.

Yara Martinez (as Isabela Villalobos): “You’re recovering from an acute psychotic episode. You should not be fighting.”

Cassius Corrigan (as Alonso Santos): “I gotta fight.”

There’s a storm brewing in the 305. Miami filmmaker and actor Cassius Corrigan is hitting the ring in the new psychological thriller “Huracán.”

Jorge Masvidal (as Cain Colon): “Look kid, you have to remember: it’s you or him.”

Cassius plays Alonso Santos, an MMA fighter with dissociative identity disorder. He’s battling both his opponents and himself.

It’s a movie he feels like he was born to make.

Cassius Corrigan: “I’m a martial artist, and I’m like obsessed with MMA, and I always felt like no one’s making the great MMA movies. Like, someone should be, ‘Why not me?'”

The movie is shot entirely in South Florida and features local actors.

Cassius Corrigan: “I really want part of my legacy as a filmmaker to be known for breaking and discovering all these really talented Latino artists in front of and behind the camera.”

Cassius discovered his love for directing in college, but one of his former teachers at Gulliver Prep in Pinecrest says he’s always had a passion for storytelling.

Maria Gonzalez: “It was beautiful to see how he was understanding words, the meaning of words and how words make us see the world.”

Getting “Huracán” off the ground for Cassius was a group effort. His parents helped fund it, but they believe their son’s passion was the real driving force.

Alan Fine, Cassius’ father: “Cassius is an indomitable spirit, and he refuses to concede, ever, so he said, ‘I’m gonna make a movie, and we’re gonna figure out how to do it.'”

It looks like he did it right, because the film is now streaming on HBO.

Cassius Corrigan: “How crazy is that? It’s just like, it’s so surreal, you know what I’m saying?”

As for what’s next for Cassius? He says, expect a sequel.

Cassius Corrigan: “I will make a ‘Huracán’ sequel. Fact, and it’s gonna be called ‘Huracán Mode.'”

