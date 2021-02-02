SoFlo chef Jeremy Ford recreates favorite fast food items in Tru TV’s ‘Fast Foodies’

Everything is good in moderation, but the thing with fast food is once you start, it’s kinda hard to stop, which is why some master chefs are teaming up with celebrities to make your favorite fast foods even more finger-lickin good! Deco’s human happy meal, Alex Miranda, has more.

Girls, SoFlo chef Jeremy Ford is setting Tru TV on fire in a new competition cooking show called “Fast Foodies,” but we’re in luck because after drooling in front of the TV screen, you can also drool over your very own plate on South Beach.

Fast food.

Justin Sutherland, chef: “Give me a beef and cheddar from Arby’s any day.”

Jeremy Ford, chef: “I mean, Cheesy Gordita Crunch is my all-time favorite, but who can say no to a Chalupa Beef Supreme?”

Don’t even play: you know we all love it, and now, master chefs will supersize the flavor on Tru TV’s new cooking competition show, “Fast Foodies.”

Jeremy Ford: “My dish is going to be a gooey cheese fritter with shaved ragu beef.”

Amanda Seales: “My mouth is like, ‘Whaaa!'”

“Top Chef” winners Jeremy Ford and Kristen Kish join “Iron Chef America” winner Justin Sutherland to recreate celebrity guest judges’ favorite fast food items.

But, just because it’s fast, doesn’t mean it’s easy.

Jeremy Ford: “You’ll definitely see the three of us struggle beyond means.”

They’re also remixing those iconic meals!

Justin Sutherland: “That’s when all the rules go out the door.”

Even better: some of Jeremy’s creations from the show will be on the menu at his South Beach restaurant, Stubborn Seed, through the weekend, so we can judge for ourselves.

Jeremy Ford: “This is our dish that we did for the Portillo’s hot dog. What you should get here is like a hotdog flavored ravioli.”

Admittedly, I was confused at first.

Alex Miranda: “How does pasta have anything to do with a hotdog? And yet, you eat it and it takes just like a hot dog!”

Next up: his gourmet, flavor-filled, although a bit smaller, take on the KFC family meal!

Alex Miranda: “Haha! It’s really good! It is, uh, so juicy.”

Which sent me into a food coma.

Alex Miranda: “I don’t know how you can reinvent the chicken, and yet, Jeremy did.”

I’m exhausted, y’all.

Alex Miranda: “I know I’m supposed to judge these two things, but it’s so hard. I love them for different reasons, although I am partial to anything with chicken and mashed potatoes, so I guess I’ll go with the KFC dish.”

My only question…

Alex Miranda: “Do you all have a drive-thru?”

Jeremy Ford: “No, but that’s not a bad idea!”

“Fast Foodies” premiers on Tru TV this Thursday!

Don’t forget to check out Jeremy’s fancy fast food at “stubborn seed”.

Oh, and breaking news, they’ve just added a pork dish there!

FOR MORE INFO:

Stubborn Seed

101 Washington Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

786-322-5211

stubbornseed.com

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.