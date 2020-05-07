SoFlo-based GLD Shop teams up with Marvel for handmade pendants

GLD, gold, call ’em whatever you want. It doesn’t change how cool their new collection is for comic book fans. Forbes has called the South Florida-based company “the Nike of men’s jewelry,” so you know we had to check out their latest collab.

Chris Evans (as Steve Rogers/Captain America): “Avengers, assemble.”

The Avengers are assembling again, thanks to a new partnership between Marvel and the 305’s own GLD Shop.

Christian Johnston, The GLD Shop: “We’re basically a lifestyle brand that specializes in jewelry.”

Soon they’re launching a collection of handmade Marvel pendants. Even Thanos can’t stop this collaboration from happening.

Christian Johnston: “I think it’s gonna be really cool, and I think a lot of people who have always followed Marvel and have a favorite character, it’s a great chance for them to be like, ‘Oh, wow, I literally can wear this character.'”

Check this one out, “Black Panther” fans.

Chadwick Boseman (as T’Challa/Black Panther): “I never freeze.”

GLD’s work with the NBA is kinda the reason for this new collab.

Christian Johnston: “It caught the eyes of Marvel, and they actually came to us.”

Ya gotta be pretty good for Marvel to reach out to you, and these guys are good, with more than a million followers on Instagram, as well as support from celebrities like Wiz Khalifa.

That’s the rapper at GLD’s pop-up shop up north. Wiz and the company both share Pittsburgh as their hometown, so they’ve been tight for a while.

Christian Johnston: “He’s always been supportive along the way, so having his support when we started GLD and kept it growing was massive.”

The GLD/Marvel collection will be coming soon, but for now, you have a say in which pendants will be available first.

Christian Johnston: “You can actually vote for your top three characters. and then we’re actually taking that into consideration for how we release the pendants.”

Chris Evans (as Steve Rogers/Captain America): “We’re the avengers. We’ve got to finish this.”

GLD will be opening up a store in Wynwood at some point, but for now, you can find them online.

Their Marvel pendants start at $79.

FOR MORE INFO:

The GLD Shop

1-855-252-3775

www.thegldshop.com/pages/marvel-signup

www.instagram.com/shopgld

