SoFlo actor Danny Pino helps preview 3rd season of ‘Mayans M.C.’ with Deco

Crime, drama, vengeance: that’s the after hours version of Deco. It’s also what happens in the hit series “Mayans M.C.,” and Deco’s resident bad boy Alex Miranda is here to tell us all about it.

Fans of “Mayans M.C.” have been waiting for this one!

The show is making up for being off the air for a over a year by dropping not just one, but two, new episodes because they knew we weren’t happy.

Deco is talking to the cast, who succumbed to our intimidation.

JD Pardo (as Ezekiel ‘EZ’ Reyes): “Swing big, miss big. I’ve never been afraid to swing.”

Just call it a vicious cycle of war in season three of “Mayans M.C.”

JD Pardo (as Ezekiel ‘EZ’ Reyes): “If this fails, my brothers are going to be gunning for me.”

The series is set in the same fictional universe as “Sons of Anarchy,” and this season, the Mayans want revenge on the Tijuana M.C.

SoFlo actor Danny Pino, who plays the head of the Galindo Cartel, says that’s not all.

Danny Pino: “Season three is a much more character-driven experience. It is dark. It is personal, and it’s volatile. Miami, I would expect the unexpected.”

Now just because he’s doing big things on TV doesn’t mean he’s forgotten his magic city roots.

Danny Pino: “305 ’til I die! What’s up!”

Edward James Olmos is struggling to deal with the life choices he has made when things don’t go his way.

Edward James Olmos (as Felipe Reyes): “Which one of my idiot sons is responsible for you?”

Edward James Olmos: “The show starts off with him having a reckoning that has totally blown him away. He is rendered completely useless, and you will see that.”

And he’s not the only one dealing with a lot.

Edward James Olmos: “This third season is going to be very, very, incredibly intense.”

Danny Pino: “You’re gonna see every character having the screws tightened on them, and when you’re backed into a corner, how do you respond?”

Season three of “Mayans M.C.” kicks off on FX tonight, and it hits Hulu tomorrow for those of you who are blessed with the virtue of patience.

