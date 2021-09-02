He’s young enough for little league, but a South Florida teen could be on his way to being a major league actor. For more baseball terms, here’s Alex Miranda, a man who lets his bat do the talking!

When I was in eighth grade — shout out to McMillan Middle School in Kendall — I wanted to be an Olympic underwater basket weaver.

Not all dreams come true, kids, but we sat down with one who knows just what he wants to be when he grows up, and he made it happen before he could even drive.

Alex J. Montero’s career is a grand slam.

This local 13-year-old is starring in “The Kid Who Only Hit Homers” on Amazon Prime.

Alex J. Montero: “My character is Sylvester Codmire III, and he loves baseball, and he’s really not that good and he needs some confidence. To become the star he dreams of being.”

As much as he loves baseball, Sylvester stinks, but after a visit from the Sultan of Swat, Babe Ruth, the strikeout king starts hammering homers.

Alex J. Montero: “The moral of the story is to believe in yourself and never give up.”

Just like the kid he plays, Alex’s dreams came true with this movie.

Alex J. Montero: “This was my first professional gig.”

The 13-year-old was bitten by the acting bug a few years ago.

Alex J. Montero: “I was 7 years old at a local theater, and I just auditioned for Aladdin, and I got Aladdin, and I never wanted to do anything else since.”

From there, his career took off.

Alex J. Montero: “When I found out I got the role, I was speechless.”

In the movie, Alex likes baseball. In real life…

Alex J. Montero: “I just love playing the piano and skate boarding and playing video games.”

“The Kid Who Only Hit Homers” is just the beginning.

This middle schooler has superhero dreams.

Alex J. Montero: “Robert Downey Jr. is who I look up to.”

Alex J. Montero: “My favorite movie is probably Marvel ‘Spider Man: Homecoming’ because I love Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr.”

Marvel could very well be Alex’s next move because this home run king is already a special effects veteran.

Alex J. Montero: “I never was able to hit a home run. They are movie magic.”

“The Kid Who Only Hit Homers” is out now on Amazon Prime Video.

