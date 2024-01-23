The stars are out in South Florida for a long-awaited series on Netflix, which featured actress Sofía Vergara as a ruthless drug lord.

A lot of famous celebrities walked down the black carpet in honor of the “Black Widow” also known as “Griselda.”

Sofía Vergara is the woman in charge in the Netflix series “Griselda.”

The actress, known for her comedy roles, is stepping into the world of drama. The mini-series follows the story of Griselda Blanco, an 80s, Colombian drug lord who successfully ran the cocaine-based drug trade in Miami.

Sofía Vergara: “She was not as famous as someone like Pablo Escobar but even he was scared of her at the time.”

It was not easy being transformed into the queen-pin.

Sofía Vergara: “It was in Miami. in the 70s and 80s. Getting the look right was very important to me.”

Sofia wore prosthetic eyebrow covers, a prosthetic nose and even yellowed out her teeth to get the look just right.

Sofía Vergara: “I needed to disappear.”

The look took five hours, but Vergara says she did not mind the long transformation process, as long as the outcome depicted Griselda’s real life.

Sofía Vergara: “It’s not about a glamorous life. It was often bloody and terrifying, and in the world she came from, she did what she knew how to do.”

“Griselda” debuts on Netflix on Jan. 25.

