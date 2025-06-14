MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Soccer fans flocked to South Beach to kick off the one-year countdown to the 2026 World Cup with a concert on the sand and special guest appearances during Fox Sports’ special broadcast.

Fox Sports built a studio in Miami Beach to kick off their countdown to next year’s World Cup in their “FIFA World Cup ’26: One Year To Go” special on Friday.

7News got a behind-the-scenes look at the studio on Thursday with Fox Sports live productions mastermind, Rod Conti.

Soccer fans hit the beach Friday night to watch the free concert that opened the show, featuring a performance from Shaboozey.

The show also featured an appearance from Brazilian champions and soccer legends Kaká and Marcelo, as well as Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA.

“So many legends here, it’s amazing,” said soccer fan Facundo Humphreys.

“Extreme excitement. I’m Brazilian, you know, all my friends are, we’re all foreigners, so we’re just excited to see our countries play here,” said Mateo Souza.

Some of the youngest fans in the crowd could not contain their excitement.

“I’m excited to see my favorite player in the whole world play, Lionel Messi,” said Jonas Cardona.

The show came to a close with another performance from Shaboozey and a drone show over the beach, with fans ready and eagerly awaiting the World Cup in 2026.

