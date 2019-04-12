Soccer fan has QR code tattoo ruined by YouTube

(WSVN) - A soccer fan’s interactive tattoo was instantly ruined by YouTube after a video was deleted.

Celebrating his favorite team’s success, Fabio Tucznio got a QR tattoo on his leg that, when scanned, played a YouTube video of the team’s game-winning goals.

It worked for a short time until YouTube took down the video for copyright reasons.

The tattoo will now serve as a permanent reminder of YouTube’s copyright policy.

