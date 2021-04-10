SoBe Wine & Food Fest founder defends COVID-related requirements for 2021 attendees

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Despite an executive order banning vaccine passports in Florida, full vaccination is still going to help foodies get into one of the year’s most talked about events in South Florida.

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival draws masses of culinary enthusiasts to South Florida. When it takes over the sand in May, there is no hotter ticket in town.

“Our commitment from the get-go has always been that we are going to produce the safest and most comfortable festival,” said Lee Schrager, the festival’s founder.

This year, Schrager is requiring ticket holders to either be fully vaccinated or produce a negative polymerase chain reaction test, or PCR test, to be allowed into festival events.

Those rules were set before Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order banning businesses from requiring proof of vaccination earlier this month.

“I respect the governor and appreciate what he has done for our state to date, but I also feel, as an event producer, as a citizen of Florida and Dade County, that we should be entitled to require attestation that you have been vaccinated or have proof of a negative test,” said Schrager.

In the executive order, DeSantis wrote, “…so-called vaccine passports reduce individual freedom and will harm patient privacy.”

The governor also said vaccine passports would create two classes of citizens.

Despite DeSantis’ move, Schrager said the festival’s entry rules are not changing, at least for now.

“We stay steadfast in our commitment that safety is our number one priority, and we are going to play this out to the very end,” he said. “We’re working with the governor’s office to ensure that safety is our number one priority.”

It’s not even clear the admission rules Schrager set violate the order, since a negative test will also get you inside.

One thing is for sure: guests will have to keep their masks on when not eating at the festival. It runs May 20-23. For more information, click here.

