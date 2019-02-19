SoBe Wine and Food Festival offers Taste Jamaica at the National Hotel

The South Beach Wine and Food Festival is the highlight of the foodie universe. This year’s five-day culinary celebration features a first-ever trip to the land of rum and reggae. Prepare your taste buds for a journey to Jamaica.

The National Hotel on South Beach will be jamming on Friday night, thanks to the SoBe Wine and Food Festival.

Nicole Whitaker, director of sales marketing and events: “We are so looking forward at the National Hotel to be hosting the first Taste Jamaica event.”

You’ll be eating like a native at this event.

Nicole Whitaker: “We will be welcoming 14 chefs from Jamaica and different areas of the U.S. to come in and cook some beautiful Jamaican entrees.”

If you’re thinking there’ll be Jamaican rum-based drinks to be had here, you’d be right.

And the music will be supplied by a SoFlo legend who knows how to find just the right groove.

Nicole Whitaker: “There’s going to be an amazing surprise with the lovely DJ Irie. I mean, what’s a party in Miami without DJ Irie, right?”

Chef Cindy Hutson is hosting Taste Jamaica.

Deco caught up with her at Ortanique on the Mile, her Coral Gables restaurant, to get the lowdown on the night’s culinary highlights.

Cindy Hutson, chef: “All different styles of Jamaican cuisine. Chinese-Jamaican, traditional Jamaican, but Jamaican’s not only just about jerk anymore.”

Any preconceived notions you have about the island’s food choices are about to be smashed to bits.

Cindy Hutson: “Jamaican jerk is the first thing everybody thinks of, and I’m really happy that all of us will be showing them other things that we have to offer.”

Fausto, attendee: “We’re gonna be there to eat some good Jamaican food. Really excited. Looking forward to it.”

Chef Hutson whipped up the dish she’ll be making at Taste Jamaica.

Cindy Hutson: “I’m gonna do a green banana mash, which is totally Jamaican green bananas instead of mashed potatoes.”

So many offerings to chow down on, so little time.

The food at Taste Jamaica is being served in SoFlo, but one bite and you’ll be island-bound.

Cindy Hutson: “People can’t always get away to the islands, but certainly when you start putting back a Red Stripe or a rum punch and eating some of that really flavorful food, it takes you right to where you wanna be in Jamaica.”

We’re giving away tickets to the David Grutman Experience at the Grand Tasting Village on Sunday, Feb. 24.

Just email your name, address and phone number to giveaways@decodrive.com, and you could win.

FOR MORE INFO:

SoBe Wine and Food Festival: Taste Jamaica

National Hotel

1677 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach

305-532-2311

https://sobewff.org/jamaican/

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.