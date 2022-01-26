The SoBe Wine and Food Festival is 21 years old this year!

So now it can legally drink?

Something like that, and decadent desserts are on the menu for its very own birthday bash!

The South Florida Wine and Food Festival is about to turn.

Alex Miranda: “21, I mean, that’s…”

Lee Schrager: “We’re legal!”

Alex Miranda: “Yeah, you’re legal now!”

Since the drinks will already be flowing, they’re gonna celebrate big with a decadent dessert party!

Suzy Battle: “There’s cookies, there’s obviously ice cream and cake, and everything to go with it.”

Cake Boss Buddy Valastro is going to host the late-night event on Friday, Feb. 25, at the National Hotel, where you’ll down delicious desserts from South Florida favorites.

Lee: “Toothfairy and Salty Donut, Night Owl Cookies, so really the best of the best people, like Suzy from Azucar.”

Yup, that famous ice cream shop…

Alex Miranda: “Is it as good as it looks?”

Lee Schrager: “No, it’s better.”

…on Calle Ocho.

Lee Schrager: “Everything we make is Miami-based.”

I picked the mango, per usual. For founder Lee Schrager, the Thin Mint, but at this birthday bash, you’ll get to try their trademarked…

I’m not kidding, Abuela Maria flavor.

Suzy Battle: “Cuban people love to have guava and cream cheese on a Maria cracker, now we put it into an ice cream.”

It’s reminding me how much I love my Cuban grandma.

Suzy Battle: “This is a dessert that definitely brings back the nostalgia of being Cuban.”

Look, you don’t always have to reinvent the wheel.

Suzy Battle: “How could we not have a birthday cake on the menu with a lot of confetti?”

Although, she does want to up the ante!

Suzy Battle: “Let’s do it. I changed the menu, and it’s in.”

After my suggestion.

Suzy Battle: “This year I am going to bring champagne to the festival.”

In sorbet form!

Suzy Battle: “Get ready, guys. This is it.”

Turning 21 is fun!

Chewy Suz online bake shop is also bringing delectable delights to the birthday bash.

Deborah Williams: “I’m participating in the festival this year because it’s all about the sweets. It’s all about the decadent goodies, and that’s who I am.”

Check out Chewy Suz’s beautiful showpiece cake for everyone to ooh and ahh over.

Honestly, it’s too pretty to cut, so they’ll have a mini layered version to taste.

Deborah Williams: “I’m serving a red velvet shooter with cream cheese frosting chocolate ganache and cookie crumble topping.”

Best of all…

Deborah Williams: “The cool thing about my dish is that when you are finished with the shooter you can also eat the spoon. It’s white chocolate. I would love for everyone to get a chance to taste what I do bring.”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.