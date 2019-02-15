It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Forget Christmas. We’re talking about the SoBe Wine and Food Fest, and this year’s event is sweeter than ever.

It’s a sweet escape for Florida foodies when the South Beach Wine & Food Festival rolls into town. This year, there is one party that’s bringing some sugar to SoBe’s spicy nightlife.

Christi Fraga, South Beach Wine & Food Festival: “I mean, who doesn’t love to be on Miami beach, late at night, having sweets?”

It’s called “Sweets and Beats,” and it’s happening at the National Hotel in Miami Beach next Saturday.

Buddy the Cake Boss is co-hosting, and DJ Irie will be spinning tunes — as more than a dozen SoFlo favorites serve up the ultimate sugar rush.

Christi Fraga: “We’re super excited to be there alongside a lot of wonderful chefs that will be featuring their sweet desserts.”

Brain Freeze Nitrogen Ice Cream & Yogurt Lab will be there, and they’re mixing up some fun treats to keep guests feeling cool and collected all night long.

Christi Fraga: “We’re gonna be featuring our rum raisin ice cream, which is made with California raisins. We soak them in dark rum for over 72 hours. We’ll also have our classic vanilla with pieces of butter cake folded in.”

Yum! I’ll take one of each.

Anais Grullon: “Super delicious. The raisins really packed a lot of flavor, and it’s a must have. There’s nothing around here of this sort, so it’s a local fave.”

Fort Lauderdale’s Burlock Coast is also making the trek to SoBe, and Chef Carlos says he’s keeping things tropical and refreshing.

Carlos Salazar: “Since we are in Florida, everybody likes to have Key lime pie, but in this case, we’re doing something different. We’re doing a little candy lime.”

That’s almost too pretty to eat — almost. I still want it.

Olivia Moreiras: “It was sweet at first, and then you hit this sour note, and it just melts beautifully. It was so good.”

It looks and sounds delicious, but the sweetest part of it all is that SoBe Wine & Food Fest is raising money for the chefs of tomorrow.

Christi Fraga: “All the proceeds go back to the FIU Hospitality School which, I’m an alumni of FIU, and so I think it’s wonderful to be able to be participating in this event.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Goldbelly presents Sweets & Beats

Sat., Feb. 23, 11 p.m. – 1 a.m.

National Hotel

1677 Collins Avenue

Miami Beach, FL 33139

https://sobewff.org/dessert

Brain Freeze Nitrogen Ice Cream & Yogurt Lab

www.brainfreezeicecreamlab.com

Burlock Coast

The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale

1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

(954) 302-6460

www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/florida/fort-lauderdale/dining/burlock-coast-seafare-spirits

