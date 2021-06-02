(WSVN) - Grab a few of your favorite veggies to whip up a super healthy and tasty Mediterranean meal. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Sylvester Sampson
The Restaurant: Miami Squeeze, Miami
The Dish: SOBE Veggie Melt

Ingredients:

1 ea. Greek flatbread
Vegetables (as much as you like)
Diced mushrooms
Diced red onions
Black olives
Chopped broccoli
Diced mixed bell peppers
Mozzarella
1 tsp Paprika
1 tsp olive oil

Ingredients for Sun-dried tomato spread:

2 cups sun-dried tomatoes
half cup of basil
2-3 springs of thyme
white pepper and salt (to taste)
half cup olive oil

Method of Preparation for spread:

  • Blend all ingredients together.
  • Add a little more olive oil if mix is too dry.

Method of Preparation for melt:

  • Over med-high heat, warm olive oil, then sautee vegetables for about 3 minutes.
  • Add tomato spread to flatbread. Then, top with sauteed vegetables.
  • Cover with mozzarella and sprinkle with paprika.
  • Place in oven under broiler until cheese is melted and slightly brown.

To Plate:

  • Remove from oven.
  • Slice into fourths and serve.

Miami Squeeze Midtown
3252 NE 1st Ave., #117
Miami, FL 33137
786-206-1075
www.miamisqueeze.com

