(WSVN) - Grab a few of your favorite veggies to whip up a super healthy and tasty Mediterranean meal. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Sylvester Sampson
The Restaurant: Miami Squeeze, Miami
The Dish: SOBE Veggie Melt
Ingredients:
1 ea. Greek flatbread
Vegetables (as much as you like)
Diced mushrooms
Diced red onions
Black olives
Chopped broccoli
Diced mixed bell peppers
Mozzarella
1 tsp Paprika
1 tsp olive oil
Ingredients for Sun-dried tomato spread:
2 cups sun-dried tomatoes
half cup of basil
2-3 springs of thyme
white pepper and salt (to taste)
half cup olive oil
Method of Preparation for spread:
- Blend all ingredients together.
- Add a little more olive oil if mix is too dry.
Method of Preparation for melt:
- Over med-high heat, warm olive oil, then sautee vegetables for about 3 minutes.
- Add tomato spread to flatbread. Then, top with sauteed vegetables.
- Cover with mozzarella and sprinkle with paprika.
- Place in oven under broiler until cheese is melted and slightly brown.
To Plate:
- Remove from oven.
- Slice into fourths and serve.
Miami Squeeze Midtown
3252 NE 1st Ave., #117
Miami, FL 33137
786-206-1075
www.miamisqueeze.com
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.