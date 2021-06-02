(WSVN) - Grab a few of your favorite veggies to whip up a super healthy and tasty Mediterranean meal. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Sylvester Sampson

The Restaurant: Miami Squeeze, Miami

The Dish: SOBE Veggie Melt

Ingredients:

1 ea. Greek flatbread

Vegetables (as much as you like)

Diced mushrooms

Diced red onions

Black olives

Chopped broccoli

Diced mixed bell peppers

Mozzarella

1 tsp Paprika

1 tsp olive oil

Ingredients for Sun-dried tomato spread:

2 cups sun-dried tomatoes

half cup of basil

2-3 springs of thyme

white pepper and salt (to taste)

half cup olive oil

Method of Preparation for spread:

Blend all ingredients together.

Add a little more olive oil if mix is too dry.

Method of Preparation for melt:

Over med-high heat, warm olive oil, then sautee vegetables for about 3 minutes.

Add tomato spread to flatbread. Then, top with sauteed vegetables.

Cover with mozzarella and sprinkle with paprika.

Place in oven under broiler until cheese is melted and slightly brown.

To Plate:

Remove from oven.

Slice into fourths and serve.

Miami Squeeze Midtown

3252 NE 1st Ave., #117

Miami, FL 33137

786-206-1075

www.miamisqueeze.com

