SoBe restaurant will cook up a plant-based Thanksgiving feast available for take-out

Overwhelmed, exhausted, rushed. That’s how you might feel watching Deco. It’s also how a lot of people feel cooking during the holidays, but worry no more because a SoFlo restaurant is doing the heavy lifting for you, and the food is all plant-based.

This Thanksgiving, we’re thankful for someone else doing the cooking — like Planta on South Beach.

They’re serving up an impressive plant-based Thanksgiving feast.

Benjamin Goldman, Planta: “Everything you can possibly think of when you close your eyes and think of Thanksgiving.”

Sourdough stuffing, roasted butternut squash soup, truffle mac and cheese, candied yams with marshmallows and more!

Benjamin Goldman: “We have meatloaf as like the main course — your main protein — made from chickpeas, primarily.”

The Thanksgiving meal is actually for take-out. What a service that is!

Benjamin Goldman: “Isn’t that hospitality, though? We want to make it easier for everybody because it’s hard enough for plant-based eaters, vegans and people who may be experiencing for the first time to find something enjoyable.”

Your pre-order online is $35 per person, and Planta will have it ready for you the day before Thanksgiving or the day of, but we had some customers eat at the restaurant because we gotta know how it tastes!

John Lewis, customer: “Amazing. It was like a party in your mouth. That’s what I was telling the table.”

Phyllis Krupp, customer: “Just incredible. Really, really delicious. I’m so impressed. So many flavors and textures.”

So while the Thanksgiving take-out is about convenience, Planta’s Chinese food dine-in is about camaraderie.

Benjamin Goldman: “You think of holidays, you think of family, you think of friends. We want people to sit around the table, enjoy their time together, talk and share. It’s really about the camaraderie.”

Eating Chinese food around Christmas is practically a Jewish tradition.

You can join in on the fun at Planta with their special Christmas Eve menu featuring kung pao cauliflower.

Benjamin Goldman: “We fry it, and it stays super crispy. Then, I make my own sweet chili sauce that we toss it in. Then, I toss that with a little pineapple, red bell pepper, scallions.”

Some fried rice? Don’t mind if I do.

Benjamin Goldman: “I add kimchi to the fried rice and make a kimchi aoli, so you have a lot of kimchi, kimchi, kimchi on the fried rice.”

With crab rangoons, dumplings and more, how could you not get hungry for leftovers a couple of hours later?

Naveen Shivdasani, customer: “I love it. I love the option of having the Chinese menu. I think it’s a great opportunity.”

For more information or to place your Thanksgiving order, click the link down below.

FOR MORE INFO:

Planta South Beach

850 Commerce St.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-397-8513

www.plantarestaurants.com/thanksgiving-dinner-south-beach/

