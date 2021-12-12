Calories don’t count during the holidays! That’s why were baking up a storm as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

Ingredients:

2 cups all purpose flour

¼ cup granulated sugar

½ tsp. salt

2 sticks butter, softened to room temperature

2 tsp. vanilla

1 cup finely chopped pecans

1 cup powdered sugar

Method of Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

Set aside the powdered sugar.

Mix all other ingredients together in a bowl. Work the mixture into dough with your hands.

Add the chopped pecans and work again until blended.

Shape the dough into one inch balls and place on a cookie sheet about 1 ½ inch apart.

Bake for 25 minutes. When the cookie bottoms are golden brown, remove and let cool for about 5 minutes.

While still warm, roll each cookie in powdered sugar until well coated and place on a serving tray.

Enjoy!

