Calories don’t count during the holidays! That’s why were baking up a storm as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

Ingredients:
2 cups all purpose flour
¼ cup granulated sugar
½ tsp. salt
2 sticks butter, softened to room temperature
2 tsp. vanilla
1 cup finely chopped pecans
1 cup powdered sugar

Method of Preparation:

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.
  • Set aside the powdered sugar.
  • Mix all other ingredients together in a bowl. Work the mixture into dough with your hands.
  • Add the chopped pecans and work again until blended.
  • Shape the dough into one inch balls and place on a cookie sheet about 1 ½ inch apart.
  • Bake for 25 minutes. When the cookie bottoms are golden brown, remove and let cool for about 5 minutes.
  • While still warm, roll each cookie in powdered sugar until well coated and place on a serving tray.

Enjoy!

