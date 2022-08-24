(CNN) — Snoop Dogg is expanding his empire to include something for the kids.

The rapper/actor/entrepreneur has entered the world of children’s programming with the new animated kids series “Doggyland – Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes” on YouTube and YouTube Kids.

Snoop Dogg partnered with Claude Brooks, the Emmy-nominated producer and creator of the children franchise “Hip Hop Harry” and singer/songwriter October London on the project that features a colorful cast of dogs who use song, dance and rap to teach social, emotional and cognitive skills aimed at toddlers to 8-year-olds.

The rapper voices the main character, Bow Wizzle, who serves as the adult mentor to the rest of the cast including Wags, who is always cheering his friends on; Yap Yap, the high-spirited character known for her positive and cheery personality; Chow Wow, an empathic team player and Barks-A-Locks, the curious who is always discovering new adventures.

“As a father, grandfather and longtime youth football coach, it’s always been important to me to build positive and educational environments for all children. We wanted to bring our show to YouTube and YouTube Kids which provides free access to everyone, so all the kids can enjoy it.” said Snoop Dogg of his desire to be a show co-creator.

“I’ve always wanted to create a kid friendly series that lets kids be kids and is truly representative of the culture with everything from the music to the characters,” he added. “When I started to build my team, it was only right to partner with Claude, who created the iconic series, ‘Hip Hop Harry,’ which built the blueprint to diverse kids programming, and October London, a talented singer and writer.”

The series has an accompanying album titled “Doggyland – Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes” that is available on all streaming platforms.

With its launch, there are four “Doggyland – Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes episodes” available, with new episodes dropping every week on Tuesday.

